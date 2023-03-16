Ajay Devgn gets candid with #AskBholaa

Ajay Devgn has another highly anticipated film, Bholaa, to offer his fans. Besides acting, Ajay has also directed and produced Bholaa. The actor on Tuesday conducted #AskBholaa session with his fans on Twitter. Answering questions, Ajay got candid and gave some funny replies. When one Twitter user asked about his fitness and Ajay quipped, “I eat food and brain in the right quantity.”
Another fan inquired about Ajay’s prediction on how much Bholaa will earn and Ajay gave a heartwarming reply, “Money is not known, I hope I earn your love a lot.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy under attack' remarks
As soon as the House assembles for the day, some opposition ...
US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
The Senate votes 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles may...
My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year
Mann was addressing the media
Court allows anticipatory bail to Parkash Singh Badal in Kotkapura police firing case
Denies relief to Sukhbir Badal
It's time Jai Ram Thakur comes out of aura of being a CM; not puppets that we will take orders from BJP: Congress
Stalemate over closure of institutions opened by previous BJ...