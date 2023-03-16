Ajay Devgn gets candid with #AskBholaa

Ajay Devgn has another highly anticipated film, Bholaa, to offer his fans. Besides acting, Ajay has also directed and produced Bholaa. The actor on Tuesday conducted #AskBholaa session with his fans on Twitter. Answering questions, Ajay got candid and gave some funny replies. When one Twitter user asked about his fitness and Ajay quipped, “I eat food and brain in the right quantity.”

Another fan inquired about Ajay’s prediction on how much Bholaa will earn and Ajay gave a heartwarming reply, “Money is not known, I hope I earn your love a lot.” — TMS