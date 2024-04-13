Ajay Devgn greets ‘Maidaan’ director on birthday; ‘wishing you the vision to keep achieving your goals’

Mumbai, April 13
Ajay Devgn on Saturday wished director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, who directed the actor in the latest release ‘Maidaan’, a biographical sports drama.
Happy Birthday @iAmitRSharma— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2024
Wishing you continued success and the vision to keep achieving your goals ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Tgdge1TyGc
Ajay took to X and shared a still from the film featuring the director.
The actor wrote, ‘Happy Birthday @iAmitRSharma Wishing you continued success and the vision to keep achieving your goals.’
The film talks about the life and journey of the esteemed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Rahim revolutionised the sport in the country. It was because of Rahim that the Indian football team, which played in the 4-2-4 combination, was once called the ‘Brazil of Asia’.
The film was released on April 11.
As of now, ‘Maidaan’, which was released alongside ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has managed to have net collections of Rs 9.85 crore, according to Sacnilk.
