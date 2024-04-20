Ajay Devgn, Kajol shower their best wishes on Nysa on her 21st birthday

Mumbai, April 20
A child’s 21st birthday is a special occasion for any parent, so when their daughter Nysa turned 21 on Saturday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to social media to share their joy and best wishes.
Kajol shared an array of pictures of Nysa and penned a sweet note for her daughter. In the pictures, Nysa can be seen playing with her pooch and sitting on a swing.
The actress wrote in the caption, ‘Happy 21st my darling... may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life... know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! Btw that last pic is how I look at you most days.’
Earlier, the actress had shared a note about her motherhood journey, saying how her baby makes her grateful and overawed by her love and unflinching support.
Kajol had then dropped an unseen throwback picture featuring little Nysa wearing a green frock and sitting on her mother’s lap.
Ajay also took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him with his daughter.
He wrote in the caption, ‘Happy Birthday, My Little Girl always! As many stars in the sky I wish that many wishes for you come true this Birthday. PS - My List For You Included. Love you forever.’
