Ajay Devgn looks intense with shovel in hand in new poster of Drishyam 2

ANI
Mumbai, October 15
Actor Ajay Devgn has taken his fans' curiosity level one notch higher with a new poster of 'Drishyam 2'.
On Saturday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared his new poster from the upcoming thriller.
In the poster, Ajay is seen in an intense look as he holds a shovel in his hand.
"Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kya rahe hain.#Drishyam2. Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022.@tabutiful #AkshayeKhanna @shriya_saran1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @abhishekpathakk #BhushanKumar @kumarmangatpathak," he captioned the post.
Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Can't wait for the film." "Sequel looks so interesting. Super excited," another one wrote.
Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.
Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.
