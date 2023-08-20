 Ajay Devgn means it when he says 'nothing supports you like family', poses with nephew Aaman in latest pictures : The Tribune India

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are ready to make their Bollywood debut

Ajay Devgn with Aaman. ANI



Mumbai, August 20

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is all set to work with his nephew, Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next big-screen action adventure on Sunday shared a picture with him on his social media.

Ajay took to Instagram and treated fans with a picture of his nephew along with a caption.

He wrote, "Nothing supports you like family." Both Ajay and Aaman looked dapper in suits as they struck a pose for the camera.

Not only, the actor posted photos with his nephew but portraits of himself in a black suit.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Aaman wrote, "So proud of you Raju Mama."

Earlier, taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates.

He wrote, "AJAY DEVGN - AAMAN DEVGAN - RASHA THADANI: RELEASE DATE LOCKED... Director #AbhishekKapoor's next film - an action-adventure starring #AjayDevgn and introducing #AamanDevgan [nephew of #AjayDevgn] and #RashaThadani [daughter of #AnilThadani and #RaveenaTandon] - to release on 9 Feb 2024. The film - not titled yet - is produced by #RonnieScrewvala and #PragyaKapoor." Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are making their Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's next film.

The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024.

The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Talking about Ajay, apart from this he will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan'. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

He also has Rohit Shetty's 'Sigham Again', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' and Vikas Bahl's next untitled supernatural thriller film in his kitty.

#Ajay Devgn #Bollywood #Instagram #Mumbai #Social Media

