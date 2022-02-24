Ajay Devgn on his 23rd wedding anniversary: I am surprised Kajol is still with me

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 24

Among the most-admired Bollywood couples, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have won hearts with their onscreen and off-screen chemistry. Seeing them together is always a delight. Be it in Kajol’s cherished posts on family or Ajay’s quirky ways to express his love for his wife, this power couple knows how to keep their fans connected. In one of his off-beat style, Ajay Devgn has wished Kajol on their 23rd wedding anniversary and the fans can’t get enough of their favourite couple.

On his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared a clip from an interview where he is talking about Kajol. In the 4 second video, Ajay say, “I am surprised that she is still with me” and in response Kajol goes aww. In the caption, the Singham star takes a clue from their 1998 super hit flick ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’ as he write, “1999 - Pyaar toh hona hi tha 2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @Kajol” along with a heart emoticon.

Here's the adorable video:

In a countdown to this day, Ajay also shared a fun post that he set as a reminder about their big day. A shot from another interaction, in this photo Ajay is confirming if their anniversary is on the 22nd or 23rd February to which Kajol makes a disappointed face and says it’s 24th. The picture, Ajay has captioned: “Reminder” and added a tick-mark emoji to it.

Check out this funny reminder by Ajay Devgn:

Well, Kajol too has a unique way of expressing her love for hubby Ajay. With a quirky message defining their 23 years together, She has shared a romantic throwback photo of herself and Ajay. Kajol captioned it, “Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either ways since we both know how u feel about award functions I’m taking a bow…now,” with a hearty laugh smiley.

Kajol's anniversary wish for Ajay Devgn:

On the work front, Ajay has Gangubai Katiawadi releasing this Friday (February 25). He also has RRR, Runway 34, Bholaa, Drishyam 2 and Maidaan in the pipeline. Recently, Kajol also announced her next project Salaam Venky for which she has collaborated with actor-turned-director Revathy.

