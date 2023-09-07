Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's supernatural thriller to come out in March 2024

Mumbai, September 7
Actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's supernatural thriller movie will make its debut on theatres countrywide on March 8, 2024, the makers announced on Thursday.
The untitled film is directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for movies such as "Super 30", "Queen" and "Goodbye".
Devgn's production banner Ajay Devgn films shared the news of the film's release date on platform X.
"Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024," the banner posted.
Things are about to take a supernatural turn.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 7, 2023
Witness the trio of myself, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024!@ActorMadhavan #Jyotika @imjankibodiwala #VikasBahl #JyotiDeshpande @KumarMangat… pic.twitter.com/PjB0WUVjje
With the upcoming project, Jyotika will be making a comeback to Hindi films after 25 years. Her last Hindi film is Priyadarshan-directed Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), which also marked her debut in Bollywood.
The film will also mark the Hindi movie debut of actor Janki Bodiwala, who has worked on Gujarati titles like "Chhello Divas", "Tamburo", "Chhutti Jashe Chhakka" and "Bau Na Vichar".
The project is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn films, and Panorama Studios International. It is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
