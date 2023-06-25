Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary, says 'I exist because of you'

ANI
Mumbai, June 25
Actor Ajay Devgn, on Sunday remembered his father Late Shri Veeru Devgan on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Shivaay' actor shared a collage video which he captioned, "Today I exist because of you. Happy birthday Papa."
In the collage video, Ajay shared some throwback clips and pictures of his late father.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after the 'Runway 34' actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
Actor Mahesh Shetty wrote, "happy birthday to the person who inspired and cared like no one else." "Happy birthday veeru devgn sir," a fan commented.
Veeru Devgan was a well-known action director in the film industry who worked in more than 200 films including Lal Baadshah, Mr Natwarlal, Phool aur Kaante and many more. He made his first directorial film 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' in the year 1999. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.
After facing breathing problems and several health issues for a very long time, the veteran action director passed away on the morning of May 27, 2019, at his residence in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in the action thriller film 'Bholaa' which also starred Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.
He will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan'. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.
Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.
Apart from that, he also has Rohit Shetty's 'Sigham Again', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' and in Vikas Bahl's next untitled supernatural thriller film in his kitty.
