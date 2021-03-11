Ajay Devgn says there's something special about playing men in uniform

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is set to play a commercial pilot, Captain Vikrant Khanna, in his upcoming directorial Runway 34, feels there is something about characters who don a uniform and he feels a certain affinity towards them. In the past, Ajay has sported uniforms in films like, Singham, Gangaajal and LOC Kargil. When asked if he ever felt the pressure while wearing any of these uniforms, he said, “I have always been drawn to men in uniform. Be it my cop avatar in Gangaajal and the iconic Singham, uniforms have a special significance.”

However, he felt that this time around with Runway 34 things will be a little different. He added, “A pilot’s uniform has glamour associated with it. But, believe me, along with the glamour comes a huge responsibility.”

About the preparation, he said, “We trained for days before starting the shoot. We familiarised ourselves with the cockpit; learnt the use of the numerous buttons on the panel. It was a mini-coaching class and we did not take it lightly. We also got lessons from the ATC (air traffic control). Runway 34 is a film based on true incidents and we needed to keep the authenticity.” Inspired by true events, Runway 34 also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, the film is set to be released in theatres on April 29. — IANS