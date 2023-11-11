Ajay Devgn shares special birthday wish for Boney Kapoor

ANI

Mumbai, November 11

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday shared a special wish for 'Maidaan' producer Boney Kapoor on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram story, Ajay shared a picture featuring him and Boney Kapoor from the film set.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday Boney Ji! Wishing you happiness, peace & great box office returns!"

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Syed Abdul Rahim who served as coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

The official release date is yet to be decided.

Boney Kapoor has been a quite successful producer in Bollywood who has worked on films like 'Mr. India', 'Mom', 'Wanted', 'No Entry', among many more.

Meanwhile, Ajay is gearing up for 'Singham Again'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

#Ajay Devgn #Instagram #Mumbai