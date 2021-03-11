Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Naam’ set to release this summer

Anees Bazmee’s upcoming psychological and action thriller titled Naam, starring Ajay Devgn, is all set to release this summer. The makers are eyeing May-July for the release of the film. They are in talks for either a theatrical or an OTT release.

Naam is a psychological thriller in which a person loses his memory and embarks on a journey to find his identity. The film has been shot in Switzerland and Mumbai.

The film marks Bazmee’s fourth collaboration with Ajay after Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Deewangee. — IANS