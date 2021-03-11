Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Naam’ set to release this summer

Anees Bazmee’s upcoming psychological and action thriller titled Naam, starring Ajay Devgn, is all set to release this summer. The makers are eyeing May-July for the release of the film. They are in talks for either a theatrical or an OTT release.
Naam is a psychological thriller in which a person loses his memory and embarks on a journey to find his identity. The film has been shot in Switzerland and Mumbai.
The film marks Bazmee’s fourth collaboration with Ajay after Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Deewangee. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors