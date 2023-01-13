Ajay Devgn treats fans with throwback pictures

National Youth Day is celebrated each year on January 12 on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. To mark the occasion, Ajay Devgn shared throwback pictures of him from his younger days.

He wrote a caption, “Youth is when you lay the foundation for a solid future for all your beliefs & dreams. You are the ones with stars in your eyes and hope in your heart. Even as you metamorphose, make sure your ideals remain rock solid. #YOLO #NationalYouthDay.”