Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan

A screengrab of Ajay Devgn's birthday post for Amitabh Bachchan. Instagram/ajaydevgn

Mumbai, October 11

Bollywood celebs poured in their warm birthday wishes for Shahenshah of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared a fun chat video featuring Amitabh Bachchan along with a warm birthday wish.

He wrote, "Happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we're just striving to live up to the best - YOU."

Actor Sanjay Dutt posted a picture of himself and Big B to wish the latter on his birthday. 

The picture showcased the candid moment of the duo while greeting each other at an event.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Having a mentor like you is no less than a blessing. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir, here's wishing you many more years of good health, happiness and abundance of peace."

Actor Vicky Kaushal also extended birthday wishes to the megastar. The first picture is that of the 'Badla' actor from one of his movies. The other one is a monochrome picture of Amitabh. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "A legend. An icon. A true inspiration. Happy 80th Birthday Sir! @amitabhbachchan."

'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and dropped a picture from the sets of KBC featuring Amitabh. "Sending my best wishes to the man who's the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films. My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan sir," he captioned the picture.

Actor Kunal Kemmu penned down a lovely birthday note. He wrote, "Maa baap ki ungali pakad ke chalna seekha. Aur aap ko screen par dekh kar seeti maarna. I don't know if I can separate my love for Hindi films from my love for you and the roles you play on screen since you are the inspiration for so many if not all who wanted to be that man on the 70mm screen. I wish you all the happiness and health sir. I am one of your billion fans who loves you and truly believe that "Aap jaha khade hote hai, line wahi se shuru hoti hai" Happy Happy Birthday Sir@amitabhbachchan." Along with a long note, Kunal shared pictures.

In the first picture, Kunal recreated a look from Megastar's 'Sholay' movie also posted the still from the movie. In the next image from a function, Kunal posed with Big B, both dressed in ethnic attire.

Neetu Kapoor also posted birthday wishes. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the legend @amitabhbachchan greatest of all." 

A screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Actor Suniel Shetty used one of the iconic dialogues to wish Amitabh on his 80th birthday. Sharing the picture of them from KBC sets, his post reads, "Wherever you stood, our line started from there @amitabhbachchan sir. Wish you a very happy birthday. Keep smiling like this, and keep inspiring us and our future generations. #happybirthdayamitabhbachchan #god." 

Amitabh's 'Goodbye'co-star Rashmika Mandanna penned a birthday wish for his on-screen dad.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rashmika dropped a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of 'Goodbye.' She wrote, "Happiest birthday to you papa @amitabhbachchan."

A screenshot of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Stories.

'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff further extended the wishes. He posted a picture of the 'Pink' actor from his upcoming movie 'Uunchai' sets. In the pictures, Big B could be seen trying out some kicks for the movie.

Sharing the picture on Insta story, he wrote, "Happy birthday sir @amitabhbachchan wish you the best of health happiness and success always. Keep raising the bar and then breaking it like only you can."

A screenshot of Tiger Shroff's Instagram Stories.

