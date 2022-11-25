Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' enters Rs 100 crore club in first week

Mumbai, November 25

Actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Drishyam 2' have raked in over Rs. 100 crore at the box-office.

According to the statement issued by the makers read: "The second highest grosser and opener of the year has entered the 100 crore club in its first week and promises to further grow in its second week." "*First Week Collection Breakdown: 1st Friday: 15.38cr, 1st Saturday: 21.59cr, 1st Sunday: 27.17cr, 1st Monday: 11.87cr, 1st Tuesday: 10.48cr, 1st Wednesday: 9.55cr, 1st Thursday: 8.62cr, Grand Total:* 104.66cr." Drishyam 2, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has shattered many records since its release.

'Drishyam' is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

IANS