Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' gets a release date

ANI
Mumbai, October 1
Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan' will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.
Sharing the update, Ajay took to Twitter and wrote, "Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February, 2023.@pillumani @raogajraj @ActorRudranil @iAmitRSharma @arrahman @manojmuntashir @SaiwynQ @writish @BoneyKapoor @akash77 @JoyArunava." Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the 'Badhai Ho' fame, 'Maidaan' also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.
Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February, 2023.@pillumani @raogajraj @ActorRudranil @iAmitRSharma @arrahman @manojmuntashir @SaiwynQ @writish @BoneyKapoor @akash77 @JoyArunava— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 1, 2022
The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.
'Maidaan' is based on the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will portray Syed Abdul Rahim who served as coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.
The film's team faced a lot of difficulties while shooting 'Maidaan' especially during Covid-19 times. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.
The release date of the film has changed multiple times. Now it will finally release on February 17.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...