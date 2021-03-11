Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is a plus one on Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Saturday dinner date; pics inside

Mumbai, May 29

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul spent their Saturday evening with Shetty's close friend and actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Akansha took to her Instagram stories to post two separate photos of Athiya and Rahul.

In the photo, Shetty can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress.

Akansha captioned it: "love of my life."

Athiya Shetty. Photo: akansharanjankapoor/Instagram

She also shared Rahul's photo and wrote, "love of my life x2."

KL Rahul. Photo: akansharanjankapoor/Instagram

Athiya and Rahul's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds, however there is no confirmation yet.

The two have allegedly been in a relationship for almost three years. They have been spotted in movie screenings, parties and post pictures of each other on social media. IANS