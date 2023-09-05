Akash says no to Temptation Island

International format Temptation Island is reportedly coming on Indian screens with its Indian edition. Former Splitsvilla 10 contestant Akash Choudhary was approached for the Indian version of Temptation Island, speculated to be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. However, reportdly, the fashion influencer has declined the offer.

Choudhary, who was earlier seen in Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi, states his career choices have led him to say no to the show. “I have done a reality show in the past with a more or less similar concept. I don’t see myself in a dating show, for sure. If there is any talent-based reality show or a reality show where I can show the world my true self, I can still think and consider.” “I was honestly floored that the team approached me. It always feels good to have people approach you,” he said.

