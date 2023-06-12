Akhil Vaid talks about Gauna: Ek Pratha

Akhil Vaid will be seen in upcoming show Gauna: Ek Pratha that will soon go on air in Shemaroo. The actor plays the role of Dheeraj Thakur.
“I need to explore more as we have not started shooting yet, but as far as I know, Dheeraj has many shades. It will be interesting to portray a character like him,” he says. About the changes he has seen in the industry, he adds, “The TV audience has matured. If the story, presentation, and performances are good, then the audience will definitely watch and love the project. It’s no longer star-driven these days.”
The actor believes that OTT has given competition to TV, he says, “OTT is content-driven. Even though it is short, it is specific because the audience wants new things all the time. Also, the reach is wider in terms of how it caters to a global audience.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters
IMD has given a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast...
Democratisation of technology important tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi
Was speaking to G20 development ministers through a video ad...
BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes broken drone
The farmer is apprehended from Bharopal village
Alert sounded after toy drone lands in Amritsar jail
Police teams search the nearby area and find that the toy dr...
Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City studio
Vanshika Chopra was walking the ramp when the iron pillar fe...