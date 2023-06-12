Akhil Vaid talks about Gauna: Ek Pratha

Akhil Vaid will be seen in upcoming show Gauna: Ek Pratha that will soon go on air in Shemaroo. The actor plays the role of Dheeraj Thakur.

“I need to explore more as we have not started shooting yet, but as far as I know, Dheeraj has many shades. It will be interesting to portray a character like him,” he says. About the changes he has seen in the industry, he adds, “The TV audience has matured. If the story, presentation, and performances are good, then the audience will definitely watch and love the project. It’s no longer star-driven these days.”

The actor believes that OTT has given competition to TV, he says, “OTT is content-driven. Even though it is short, it is specific because the audience wants new things all the time. Also, the reach is wider in terms of how it caters to a global audience.”