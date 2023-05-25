Akriti Kakkar reveals how she gathered the whole team for Big Band Theory

IANS

Singer Akriti Kakkar spoke about how she gathered the whole team for the music series, Big Band Theory.

The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the team of Akriti Kakkar’s acclaimed music series. She will be accompanied by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Sukriti Kakkar, Prakriti Kakkar, Nirmal Kakkar, Nikita Gandhi, Shashwat, Romy, Siddharth Mahadevan, and Shivam Mahadevan Kapil will be seen delving into Akriti’s journey in creating Big Band Theory and the challenges she encountered.

Akriti said, “It was difficult at first, but the goal was to make Big Band Theory happen, and gradually, everyone started coming together. When I called Shankar ji, he sensed my nervousness and said he wouldn’t ask what it was about, but his answer was a definite ‘yes’. After agreeing to be a part of it, he learned about the idea.”

“That’s the kind of faith he showed in me. Shaan happened to be travelling, but he still supported me. The others joined in with time, but it was also quite a challenge to involve half of my family. Juggling everyone’s schedules has given me quite a few grey hair (laughs). However, I believe the journey has been worth it because not only my family but also everyone associated with them has become my extended family.”

Kapil would go on to ask Shankar Mahadevan about his decision to participate without prior knowledge of the plan.