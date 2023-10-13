Akshay Dandekar talks about the show Keh Doon Tumhein and how the audience has evolved in the current times

What do you think about the title Keh Doon Tumhein?

The title Keh Doon Tumhein was finalised after a lot of discussions. It is inspired by the famous Hindi song. This title reflects the dilemma of our protagonist. The show revolves around how he keeps his secret intact.

Are you doing a thriller for the first time?

No, this is the second time. Earlier, I had acted in the Hindi thriller film Fashion House.

Do you relate to your character?

My character is that of sub-inspector Amol Jadhav, who is lazy, lethargic and a foodie. This is a very important character in the show, as Jadhav is one of the reasons why Sarkar is able to continue his serial killings. But in real life, I am a serious, no-nonsense kind of person.

The show has been shot in Panchgani, how was the experience of shooting?

Panchgani is a beautiful hill station. The weather is soothing throughout the year. It was a great experience shooting there. On off days, we explored the surrounding areas too.

How is this show different from others?

The intrigue factor in the plot of the show, which has been maintained from episode one, sets it apart from other thrillers in the genre. This is the X factor that makes it binge-worthy for the OTT audience as well.

What changes have you noticed in the television industry?

The audience has become very discerning nowadays. So, television industry is successfully trying to match the quality of its shows to cater to that evolved audience.

Daily soap means a lot of hard work and patience. What is your view?

As the term ‘soap’ itself suggests, it should make you feel fresh with its fragrance while also cleaning away the boredom of your mind. Just like soap is a basic necessity, TV is a basic necessity for every person. To achieve that kind of quality in a show, hard work, patience, persistence and perseverance are needed.