Akshay Kumar after paan masala ad backlash, posts apology 'I have not and will not endorse tobacco'

Chandigarh, April 22
After facing backlash for becoming the brand ambassador of Vimal Elaichi, actor Akshay Kumar has shared a note on social media, announcing his decision to step back.
Akshay Kumar apologised for appearing in the ad for Vimal Elaichi, saying, " “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.”
“The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes”.
April 20, 2022
Akshay was the latest Bollywood actor after Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan to join Vimal promos for their products.
The advertisement in question, showed Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn welcoming Akshay to the ‘Vimal universe’. It sees the trio strike the Vimal salute as they chewed on the elaichi (cardamom).
Latest ad of Vimal Elaichi ft - #ShahRukhKhan - @ajaydevgn - @akshaykumar | @iamSRK.— SRK's Diary (@SRKsDiary) April 16, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Bsw0atWVGZ
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...