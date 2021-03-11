Akshay Kumar after paan masala ad backlash, posts apology 'I have not and will not endorse tobacco'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

After facing backlash for becoming the brand ambassador of Vimal Elaichi, actor Akshay Kumar has shared a note on social media, announcing his decision to step back.

Akshay Kumar apologised for appearing in the ad for Vimal Elaichi, saying, " “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.”

“The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes”.

Akshay was the latest Bollywood actor after Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan to join Vimal promos for their products.

The advertisement in question, showed Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn welcoming Akshay to the ‘Vimal universe’. It sees the trio strike the Vimal salute as they chewed on the elaichi (cardamom).

