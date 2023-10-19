Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn welcome Tiger Shroff to Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again'

ANI
Mumbai, October 19
Actor Tiger Shroff is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama 'Singham Again'.
Welcoming him on board, Rohit took to Instagram and wrote, "Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA ... the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad...Tiger."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Rohit also shared Tiger's look from the action-packed drama. Tiger is seen flaunting his tone physique.
Here's the still:
View this post on Instagram
'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.
Tiger also received a shoutout from the other members of the 'Singham Again' family.
"Welcoming my brother from another mother, @tigerjackieshroff as ACP Satya to the squad," Akshay wrote.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
"The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya," Ajay posted on his Instagram account.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The update of Tiger joining 'Singham Again' has left his fans excited.
"Wow....Tiger is roaring," a social media user commented.
"The cast looks amazing. Can't wait," another one wrote.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.
'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.
Both projects were declared box office hits.
Meanwhile, Tiger is all set to come up with 'Ganapath - A Hero is Born'.
The movie, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, will hit the theatres this Friday. Vikas Bahl has directed the film.
