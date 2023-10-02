Akshay Kumar announces 'Sky Force' based on India's 'first and deadliest air strike'

Mumbai, October 2
Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday announced his new feature film, ‘Sky Force’, which will chronicle the "untold true story of India's first and deadliest air strike".
The 56-year-old took to X and shared an announcement teaser of the movie on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, revered freedom fighters and stalwarts of India, both of whom were born on October 2.
"Today, on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying – 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce : Our untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," Kumar wrote on the microblogging site.
आज गांधी-शास्त्री जयंती के दिन सारा देश कह रहा है - जय जवान, जय किसान, जय विज्ञान, जय अनुसंधान. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 2, 2023
Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/qrxQrVqVNB
‘Sky Force’ will present the "untold true story that captures the bravery, the emotion, the patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India's first and deadliest airstrike at a time against Pakistan, against all odds", the makers said in a press note.
The film, backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will release in theatres on October 2, 2024.
Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur will co-direct the project, which will also mark the acting debut of Veer Pahariya.
Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, known for movies ‘Stree’, ‘Bala’ and ‘Bhediya’, will serve as creative producer on the film.
