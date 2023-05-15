Akshay Kumar, B Praak's sad romantic track 'Kya Loge Tum' out now

ANI

Mumbai, May 15

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday unveiled his new sad romantic track 'Kya Loge Tum'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Presenting #KyaLogeTum, a heartbreak song with a twist! Full song out now."

Check it out:

Sung by B Praak, the song stars Akshay and actor Amyra Dastur in the lead roles.

Soon after he shared the glimpse on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

B Praak commented, "Thank you so so much paaji Love you." "B Praak, Jaani , Arvind khaira and Akshay kumar a great combination," a fan wrote.

A fan commented, "Another blockbuster song." Previously Akshay and B Praak collaborated for the song 'Filhaal' and 'Filhaal 2' which received massive responses from the fans.

On the film front, Akshay will be next seen in 'OMG- Oh My God 2' alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

#akshay kumar #Amyra Dastur #b praak