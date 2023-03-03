Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi trying to win Jacqueline Fernandez's love in Deewane from Selfiee

ANI

Mumbai, March 3

Makers of the recently released family entertainer film 'Selfiee' unveiled the new track of the film 'Deewane' on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glimpse of the song which she captioned, "It's time to let your inner Deewaana out and groove to #Deewaane."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

The song features Akshay, Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

Sung by Aditya Yadav, Stebin Ben, and Altamash Faridi the romantic track is an official remake of the super hit track 'Deewane Hum Nahi Hote'.

The new version of the song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Soon after the makers unveiled the track, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"JACQUELINE SO HOT," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Mind-blowing."

"So cool and chemestry is fabbb," a user wrote.

'Selfiee' registered low footfall from day one and drew flaks from netizens and trade analysts alike.

Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet: "Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1... Sends shock waves throughout the industry... One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it... Fri Rs 2.55 cr+ India biz."

'Selfiee' is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. Akshay and Emraan reprised their roles in the remake.

The film showcased the recreated version of the 90s hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', sung by Udit Narayan, and Abhijeet Bhattacharya and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Akshay and Emraan collaborated for the first time in 'Selfiee'.

