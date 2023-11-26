 Akshay Kumar 'fell in love with mudgal', thanks to his father : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Akshay Kumar 'fell in love with mudgal', thanks to his father

Akshay Kumar is know for his healthy lifestyle

Akshay Kumar talks about his fitness routine. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 26

Akshay Kumar is not only known for his acting prowess but he is also an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. He sets an example for many on how to follow a healthy lifestyle and to have an enviable physique. The actor keeps inspiring his fans with his fitness videos.

He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him working out with a mudgal. It is used to build boulder shoulders and strong grip. The tool used is made of using finest quality of wood. He credits his father for making him fall in "love" with it.

Akshay wrote in the caption, "My father used to practice with it and watching him made me fall in love with a mudgal. For years now, I swing my way to fitness everyday with this 6.5Kg traditional Indian wooden club. Beats everything (not everyone)... Try it!"

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Akshay is all set to be seen in 'Singham Again' Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

Akshay also announced the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a poster of 'Housefull 5' captioning it, "Get ready for FIVE times the madness!. Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!"

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian cinema to have five installments.The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani.

The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in  2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise, which was a reincarnation comedy film.

The fifth part will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing it.

