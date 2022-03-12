Akshay Kumar flags off 'Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari' road trip

Mumbai, March 12
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar gave a go ahead to 'Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari', on Saturday.
The special sawari would entail a truck ride that will travel across cities from Mumbai to Delhi.
Akshay's character in the movie rides a truck which forms the one-of its-kind road basis for this unique road trip journey in a truck. The trip started its journey from a suburban hotel in the Juhu area of Mumbai and will cover different cities including Gujarat, Jaipur, Gurugram - Film City, Dargah Bazar and Sohna Road on its way to Delhi.
Bhaukaal hoga Mumbai to Delhi! Call 70690 66777 aur paiye mauka #BachchhanPaandey se baat karne ka.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2022
Take a selfie 🤳🏼 with this Bhaukaal bhara 🚚 and post using #BachchhanPaandeyKiSawari pic.twitter.com/7bhKqG6qGX
'Bachchhan Paandey's sawaari will be spotted at various destinations through March 12-15.
Speaking more about 'Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari', Akshay said, "This journey will head to Surat, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Indore then Ajmer, and lastly Gurugram. By dialing the number which is printed on this truck you will get a chance to connect with me, rest all the things you will get to see in the film." Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Bachchhan Paandey' also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.
The film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 18.
--IANS
