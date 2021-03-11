Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez’s Ram Setu poster becomes a butt of jokes

Chandigarh, April 30
On Saturday, Akshay Kumar announced the release of his latest film Ram Setu with a new poster of the film. The actor shared that Ram Setu is all set to release in theatres this Diwali. In the poster, we can see Akshay Kumar holding a fambeau with Jacqueline Fernandez by his side with a torch in her hand; standing on the other side is Satyadev Kancharana with a backpack on his shoulders. All three of them are looking astonished as if they have found something. In the backdrop is a large stone wall with some signs and symbols engraved on it.
The poster has left netizens question the logic and reasoning skills of the makers. From hilarious memes on the use of flambeau and torch together, to some calling it ‘cheap copy of National Treasure poster’, twitterati has started a meme fest.
A user wrote, “Director does a real bad job with #Mashaal and a #Torchlight being used in parallel??????”
Director does a real bad job with #Mashaal and a #Torchlight being used in parallel . 😂😂 https://t.co/wRNnGxVcYx— Baroon Varma Барун Варма 🇮🇳 🇺🇦 (@BaroonV) April 29, 2022
@PrimeVideoIN why would you need a Mashaal, when one already has high lumen flashlight? pic.twitter.com/G2Bx5bsABP— Arth (@noclput) April 29, 2022
One person felt commented, "National Treasure ka Poster Copy kar leta hoon, Kisi ko kya hi pata chalega."
National Treasure ka Poster Copy kar leta hoon, Kisi ko kya hi pata chalega 🙂 pic.twitter.com/EDFdo0ZQTO— Rocket Singh 🚀 #Loki Sasta Shaktiman 🌪️ Phk Phk (@DegreeWaleBabu) April 28, 2022
Check out these tweets:
पोस्टर देख कर हॉलिवूड की फिल्म नेशनल ट्रेजर की याद आई pic.twitter.com/CwlCtJ9frD— chandrakant shinde (@shindeckant) April 28, 2022
Dude there is no Ramsetu😂😂 it was just a connected land. So better search for Ram's body in sarayu river. 🤦🏿https://t.co/6L4rz6VcoG— ரஞ்சித்குமார் அ.க (@ranjiak) April 29, 2022
What is the background here?The carvings don't even look Indian or SriLankan except maybe the dragon. Perhaps he has gone to Singapore or Indonesia to prove Ram Setu existed between India and Sri Lanka 😁.— Dev (@DEVM84) April 30, 2022
Ram Setu is not a tunnel where you need a torch with a flame.— Nirvana 🇮🇳 (@nirvanaroaming) April 30, 2022
Totally ridiculous poster.
People complaining about Torch and Mashaal whereas I am annoyed with that shitty ass haircut which Akshay Kumar has. Plus why is Jacqueline being casted when she can't even emote properly.— Kronos (@Hail_Kronos) April 30, 2022
यह @akshaykumar को विमल गुटखा खाने के बाद @Asli_Jacqueline के हाथ मे टॉर्च भी नही दिखाई दे रही क्या? मशाल से क्या देख लेगा? टॉर्च से सीधा देखो अक्ल के अंधे!.— Baba Ji (@KelawalababaJi) April 30, 2022
यह फ़िल्म भी फ्लॉप होगी ऐसे कुक्रर्मो से। 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Bullywood will destroy history and surely manipulate it to suit there agenda.#BoycottBollywood must and will continue.— Sanatani For Ever🚩🇮🇳 (@JaganSanatan) April 30, 2022
Check the script and scenes before #NicholasCage sues you. It seems like a free make.— Sensible1 (@Sensibl55387918) April 29, 2022
