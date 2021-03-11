Akshay Kumar-led 'Cuttputlli' sets September 2 premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai, August 19
Psychological thriller "Cuttputlli", headlined by actor Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.
Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of ‘Bell Bottom’ fame.
Kumar, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page.
"Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS , 2nd September," the actor tweeted alongside a teaser of the movie.
"Cuttputlli" has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.
The film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.
