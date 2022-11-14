Akshay Kumar on Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Hera Pheri 3

When Hera Pheri 3 was announced, everyone was looking forward to watch the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal all over again. But, the news of Akshay being replaced by Kartik Aaryan in Hera Pheri 3 has left the fans in disbelief. Akshay recently admitted of backing out of the project as he wasn’t impressed about the script. He said, “The film was offered to me. But the screenplay, script and everything... I was not satisfied; I was not happy with it.”