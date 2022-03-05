Akshay Kumar on Vidyut Jamwal’s ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’ is for a ‘special’ reason

Mumbai, March 5
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will join the grand finale of the upcoming action reality show 'India's Ultimate Warrior' hosted by Vidyut Jammwal.
Talking about the show, Akshay said, "I was nine (years old) when I started practicing Martial Arts and I owe everything I am today to this art form. When the show makers reached out to me to be a part of 'India's Ultimate Warrior' revolving around combat disciplines as a guest, I was instantly intrigued by the same.
"It is a standout in the reality genre for its intent and authenticity and I am sure, the series shall open to positive audience reactions."
Vidyut who is going to host the show also shared, "It was enriching for me to play the host as the Dojo master especially because I have lived this subject. To put the students through a certain set of obstacles that needed mental strength to be able to perform the physical feats was the idea behind the show when I first began training.
"With a one-of-a-kind concept, combined with well-researched, expansive challenges, ranging from Kalaripayattu to Krav Maga, the show promises a unique visual offering unseen and unheard before in the reality genre in India."
Vidyut also shared this promo on his social media:
View this post on Instagram
In a bid to give India its next 'Mahayoddha', the series produced by Base Films will have Dojo master, Vidyut commands a 'fight camp' along with mentors namely - Shifu Kanishka, whose love for martial arts made him craft his own style Shifu Kanishka Combatives, Shaun Kober, a former Rugby player who served the Australian army, Bi Nguyen AKA Killer Bee, an expert in Muay Thai, one of the hardest martial arts in the world and Mykel Hawke, a Former U.S. Army Special Forces officer.
'India's Ultimate Warrior' premieres on March 4 on discovery+ and will have its TV premiere on March 14 on Discovery Channel.
IANS
