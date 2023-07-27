 Akshay Kumar performs Shiv Tandav in 'Har Har Mahadev' song : The Tribune India

  • Akshay Kumar performs Shiv Tandav in 'Har Har Mahadev' song

Composed and sung by Vikram Montrose, 'Har Har Mahadev' has been penned by Shekhar Astitwa.

Akshay Kumar in a still from 'OMG 2'. ANI



Mumbai, July 27

The makers of the upcoming film 'OMG 2' unveiled the powerful track 'Har Har Mahadev' featuring Akshay Kumar, on Thursday on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with full song video 'Har Har Mahadev' and captioned it, "#HarHarMahadev song out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11." 

The video showcased number of worshippers celebrating god as they danced to the high beats.

Not only that, Akshay's powerful tandav leaves the fans impressed.

The impactful moves of Akshay choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Pankaj Tripathi, who is playing the Shiv devotee in the film is seen enjoying the song. As soon as the song was release the actor's fans chimed in the comment section to heap praises on Akshay's performance.

One of the users wrote, "What an amazing song. you energy is unmatchable, loved the #HarHarMahdev beats throughout can't wait for OMG2."

"Wowwwwwwwww Got goosebumps HAR HAR MAHADEV," another commented.

Recently the makers unveiled the film's official teaser and the first track 'Oonchi Oonchi Waadi' which received good response from the audience.

Talking about 'Oonchi Oonchi Waadi' the song has been sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi with music by Djstrings. It has been beautifully penned by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings and also composed by them along with Raahi.

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

The film will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming action film 'Gadar 2'.

In the teaser, Pankaj could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva who comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'.In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from this, Akshay also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.Not only that, he will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull''.

