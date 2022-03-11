Akshay Kumar puts aside rumours of his rift with Arshad Warsi, as former was believed to have ousted Warsi from Jolly LLB sequel

Chandigarh, March 11
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday attended a promotional event of his upcoming Bachchhan Paandey, along with his co-stars Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon. This was the first occasion when Akki broke his silence on the alleged rift with his co-actor Arshad Warsi.
The actor clarifies that nothing of such sort had ever happened. Akshay said “After I worked in Jolly LLB 2, it was reported that there is a rift between us. This is completely baseless. I in fact informed Arshad while I decided to do this movie.”
“Quite often it is reported in the media that I don’t generally get along with the people I work with,” Akshay Kumar added philosophically.
He recollected another incident from ‘Sooryavanshi’. “Even during the making of ‘Sooryavanshi’, it was said that I had a huge showdown with Rohit (Shetty). The truth is that there’s no basis to such reports,” Akshay said.
The actor also hurl praises at Warsi and called him a good actor to work with.
