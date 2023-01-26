Akshay Kumar reacts to Anupam Kher’s abs in the poster of Shiv Shastri Balboa

Upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa’s poster was dropped by the makers recently. In the poster, lead actor Anupam Kher’s face is posted on Sylvester Stallone’s body from his hit film Rocky.
Akshay Kumar, who shares a great bond with Kher, reacted to the poster. Akshay wrote, “Dearest @AnupamPKher! Stop it now! Maine aap ko body banane ko kaha tha! Par aap ne toh kuch zayada hi seriously le liya (I asked you to make a body but you took my words literally). Poster looks interesting. Good luck for Shiv Shastri Balboa! Keep going.”
Apart from Kher, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Jugal Hansraj and Sharib Hashmi. It is directed by Ajayan Venugopalan and will release on February 10 in theatres.
