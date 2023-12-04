Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Housefull 5' to now release on June 6, 2025

Mumbai, December 4
'Housefull 5', starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, will hit the theatres on June 6, 2025.
Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies 'Dostana' and 'Drive', will direct 'Housefull 5'. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.
"The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for 'Housefull 5'. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX.
Here's the note:
View this post on Instagram
"Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. 'Housefull 5' will now be releasing on 6th June 2025," the producer said in a statement posted on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's official X page.
The franchise started with 2010's 'Housefull', which was followed by three sequels -- 'Housefull 2' (2012), 'Housefull 3' (2016) and 'Housefull 4' (2019).
The fifth part was officially announced in June this year.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded
Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked
Punjab MP was suspended on August 11
Mahua Moitra 'expulsion report' listed, but neither mentioned nor tabled in Lok Sabha
The report was mentioned in business list at number 5 in the...
Mizoram Election Results: ZPM gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats; CM, Deputy CM among prominent losers
BJP won Palak and Saiha seats