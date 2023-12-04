 Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Housefull 5' to now release on June 6, 2025 : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
  Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Housefull 5' to now release on June 6, 2025

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Housefull 5' to now release on June 6, 2025

Sajid Nadiadwala film was earlier scheduled for release on Diwali 2024

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Housefull 5' to now release on June 6, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Chunky Pandey, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Sanon pose as a team for Housefull 5. Instagram



PTI

Mumbai, December 4

'Housefull 5', starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, will hit the theatres on June 6, 2025.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies 'Dostana' and 'Drive', will direct 'Housefull 5'. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.

"The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for 'Housefull 5'. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX.

Here's the note:

"Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. 'Housefull 5' will now be releasing on 6th June 2025," the producer said in a statement posted on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's official X page.

The franchise started with 2010's 'Housefull', which was followed by three sequels -- 'Housefull 2' (2012), 'Housefull 3' (2016) and 'Housefull 4' (2019).

The fifth part was officially announced in June this year.

