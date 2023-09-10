Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi's Welcome 3 release date out

ANI

On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, the producers unveiled the release date of Welcome To The Jungle on Saturday.

The film extends the beloved franchise of the film Welcome providing an amazing family entertainer to the fans with 24 actors in a film for the first time in Indian cinema.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram page to announce the release date of the movie. Sharing a video he wrote, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome (3). #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3.” The star cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq and Zakir Hussain. Adding to the charm are Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.

