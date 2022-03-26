Akshay Kumar says 'Kashmir Files ne meri film ko bhi duba diya'; Vivek Agnihotri responds

Chandigarh, March 26
Actor Akshay Kumar said that he was highly impressed by director Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’. Akshay said”: “Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe.”
Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022
Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe. https://t.co/tCKmqh5aJG
He praised Vivek for bringing forward the truth behind the heartbreaking exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the 1990s to public, but however, joked "it’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged his latest movie ‘Bachchan Pandey’".
Thanks @akshaykumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/9fMnisdDzR— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 25, 2022
In a video, shared by Vivek on his official Twitter account, Akshay said, “The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya."
Reacting to the video, Vivek said, “Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."
