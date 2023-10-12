 Akshay Kumar says 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' 'meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Akshay Kumar says 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' 'meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai'

Akshay Kumar says 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' 'meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai'

Akshay Kumar says this film won't be a commercial success, but it's the best film of his career

Akshay Kumar says 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' 'meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai'

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill in the film Mission Raniganj. ANI



ANI

New Delhi, October 12

Actor Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' where he portrayed the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a real-life unsung hero.

"Mission Raniganj is about 71 miners who were trapped three hundred and fifty feet below the coal mine and Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill who was an engineer and was there at that time. Some people from France and from the UK also came. They all said that it is impossible to get them out, they're dead because there were almost trillion of gallons of water filled below with carbon dioxide sorted filling," Akshay Kumar told ANI.

He added, "Then there comes a man who decides that I am going to save them. I don't know if there is any person who knows that it's sure death still he himself went down and took them out one by one and he himself came last. I have done so many films, this film won't be a commercial success, but I can easily tell you it is the best film of my career. Ye meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai. What matters to me is that I have made an honest film."

Check out some of the BTS of Mission Raniganj:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, was released in the theatres on October 6.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller 'Rustom'. Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

Meanwhile, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

#Akshay Kumar #Bharat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

2
India

S Jaishankar, Canadian FM held 'secret meeting' in US over Hardeep Singh Nijjar

3
Trending

The 'ultimate Delhi moment' during India–Afghanistan match: Cricket fans come to blows at Arun Jaitley stadium

4
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Bishnoi-Moosewala tiff on phone led to singer’s murder, says Sachin Thapan

6
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

7
Punjab

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Comment

The bogey of Khalistan must be put to rest once and for all

9
World

'Beheading children': Israel's new war cabinet vows to 'wipe Hamas off the earth'

10
Himachal

Despite rain disaster, Himachal Pradesh opens Shimla green belts for fresh constructions

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

Operation Ajay: 230 Indians expected to brought back from Israel in first chartered flight on Friday

India terms Hamas assault on Israel a ‘terror attack’, but pushes for talks and two-state solution

230 Indians expected to brought back from Israel in first ch...

Syria says Israeli airstrikes hit airports in Damascus and Aleppo, damaging their runways

Syria says Israeli airstrikes hit airports in Damascus and Aleppo, damaging their runways

First Israeli strikes on Syria since the militant Palestinia...

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

Canada Lower House Speaker skips P20 meeting hosted by India

Israel-Palestinian dispute hinges on statehood, land, Jerusalem, refugees

Israel-Palestinian dispute hinges on statehood, land, Jerusalem, refugees

Hamas rejects two-state solution and is sworn to Israel’s de...

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Unborn child has rights, says Supreme Court

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: 'We can't kill the child', says Supreme Court

Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says unborn chil...


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Chandigarh: PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

Chandigarh: PGI units housing batteries raise safety concerns

PGI: Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

'No politics': Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

Batla House encounter: Delhi High Court refuses to confirm death penalty to Ariz Khan, awards life term

Batla House encounter: Delhi High Court refuses to confirm death penalty to Ariz Khan, awards life term

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal in forgery case

Muslim Mahapanchayat to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on October 29

PM Modi’s degree: Gujarat High Court refuses to stay summons issued to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in defamation case

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak gets rousing welcome in Kapurthala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal in forgery case

Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal in forgery case

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Patiala's Badi Nadi

Councillors' relatives, aides come in support of contractor

1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Rice millers’ assns press for pending demands