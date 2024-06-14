 Akshay Kumar sports bearded look in 'Sarfira' poster, trailer to be out soon : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Akshay Kumar sports bearded look in 'Sarfira' poster, trailer to be out soon

Akshay Kumar sports bearded look in 'Sarfira' poster, trailer to be out soon

Akshay Kumar sports bearded look in 'Sarfira' poster, trailer to be out soon

Akshay Kumar



ANI

Mumbai, June 14

Makers of the much-awaited film 'Sarfira' starring Akshay Kumar on Friday are all set to unveil the trailer and also shared a first-look poster.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with the character's poster along with the trailer announcement date.

The poster captures Akshay sporting a beard and looking away from the camera.

The poster comes with a tagline, "Dream so big, they call you crazy".

He wrote, "The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime! #Sarfira trailer out on 18th June. Catch Sarfira on 12th July, only in cinemas." The trailer of 'Sarfira' will be released on June 18.

Recently, a video of Akshay and Radhika Madan went viral on social media.

In the video, Akshay and Radhika are seen together with two others. All four grooved to the beats of the music. The two can be seen performing dance steps on the background music. It seems to have been shot during the shoot of their upcoming film 'Sarfira'.

'Sarfira' is a remake of Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

The title of the film was announced in February, and it is scheduled for release on July 12.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a short teaser of the film which he captioned, "Dream so Big, they call you Crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024." The film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024.The film also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

Sharing her excitement, director Sudha Kongara stated, "With 'Sarfira,' we have aimed to craft a musical marvel that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the viewers' hearts. The soundtrack is diverse and will connect with fans across segments." An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy.

Sarfira is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determinaton and jugaad, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics.

National award winner, Sudha Kongara is the director of the film. She has previously directed 'Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) and 'Saala Khadoos' (Hindi), which was also made in Telugu as 'Guru', and 'Soorarai Pottru' itself.

Written Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra.

South actor Suriya had played the lead role in 'Soorarai Pottru', he will also be seen in a guest appearance role in 'Sarfira'.

