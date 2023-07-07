 Akshay Kumar-starrer Hindi remake of Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' to release on this date : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Akshay Kumar-starrer Hindi remake of Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' to release on this date

Akshay Kumar-starrer Hindi remake of Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' to release on this date

The movie to release on February 16, 2024

Akshay Kumar-starrer Hindi remake of Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' to release on this date

Akshay Kumar and Suriya pose for the camera. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 7

Makers of the upcoming Hindi remake of Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' starring Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the release date.

Talking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Friday. He wrote, "#Xclusiv... AKSHAY KUMAR - SUDHA KONGARA FILM TO ARRIVE NEXT YEAR... #AkshayKumar's forthcoming film - directed by #SudhaKongara - gets a new release date: Will release in *cinemas* on 16 Feb 2024... Also features #RadhikaMadan and #PareshRawal." 

"The move is aimed to ensure apt release window for the film and to give a good 4-month gap from #AkshayKumar's preceding release," post added.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

In the still, Akshay and Suriya posing for the camera.

The film earlier was slated to release on September 1, now it will hit the theatres on February, 16, 2024.

Suriya had played the lead role in 'Soorarai Pottru'. Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan will play lead roles in the Hindi remake.

South actor Suriya will make a cameo in the Hindi remake.

Earlier, Akshay had shared a glimpse where they can be seen performing the coconut-breaking ritual with Radhika.He wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it." Apart from Akshay, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original. Director Sudha Kongara is also returning to helm this film. The shooting began in April.

Apart from this, Akshay will be seen in 'OMG:2', which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

#akshay kumar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

2
Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

3
Nation

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

4
Himachal

Road to Kasauli caves in after heavy showers

5
Punjab

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab

6
World

Freedom of expression doesn't mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Justin Trudeau

7
Nation

No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya

8
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance begins probe against ex-Chief Secretary

9
Nation

Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case

10
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring dares Mann to close Kurali Toll Plaza

Don't Miss

View All
Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat HC court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Matter will be taken up further: Congress on HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

Matter will be taken up further: Congress on Gujarat HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

The sections under which the trio has been arrested pertains...

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

Congress leaders draw parallel with 1975 Allahabad HC verdic...

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Court also summons Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretar...


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Gurdaspur: Woman ‘tortured’, NGOs demand suspension of cops

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Lawyer of Amritsar improvement trust booked for bribe

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha Protest in Mohali: Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: Chandigarh Housing Board to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Chandigarh Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Chandigarh: Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

Delhi HC allows minor wrestler to withdraw plea of sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Tis Hazari firing: Court sends two advocates to 3-day police custody

As prices surge, fast food giant McDonald's drops tomatoes from its menu

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Giaspura gas tragedy: Industrial effluent discharge led to death of 11 persons, says CPCB

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents