 Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on October 6 : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on October 6

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on October 6

Tinu Suresh Desai, who helmed ‘Rustom’ also starring Akshay, has directed the project

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on October 6

Poster of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Mission Raniganj. PTI Photo



PTI

Mumbai, September 6

Rescue thriller “Mission Raniganj”, headlined by Akshay Kumar, will hit the screens on October 6.

The upcoming film is “inspired by a real-life incident at Raniganj coalfield and inspired from the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat’s coal mine rescue mission”, said the makers.

On Wednesday, the makers released the motion poster of “Mission Raniganj” with the tagline ‘The Great Bharat Rescue’ on social media. The title reveal of the Hindi movie comes amid the ongoing India-Bharat naming controversy.

According to a press release issued by production house Pooja Entertainment, “The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds”.

Akshay is set to play mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. A resident of Amritsar, Gill had received several awards for his act of bravery in 1989. He had volunteered and saved the lives of 64 people from a flooded mine in Raniganj area of West Bengal. Gill died in 2019 at the age of 80.

The actor also shared the motion poster on his official Instagram page.

“In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow,” Akshay wrote in the caption of his post.

Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpur also round out the cast of “Mission Raniganj”.

Tinu Suresh Desai, who helmed “Rustom” also starring Akshay, has directed the project.

#Akshay Kumar #Bharat #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

2
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

3
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

5
Chandigarh

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

6
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

7
Punjab

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

8
Punjab

UK MPs urge Rishi Sunak to call for release of British Sikh Jagtar Johal held in India in 2017

9
Punjab

Will AAP, Congress tie up in Punjab? No clarity yet

10
Musings

The senior who didn’t put on airs

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Manipur: Protesters gather at Phougakchao Ikhai, try to break through Army barricades to reach their deserted houses

Tension in Manipur as protesters defy curfew, over 25 injured in police crackdown

‘Hundreds of Meiteis, who fled their homes at Torbung after ...

SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur

The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...

We know how to fight alone, win and run govt: Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

"We know how to fight alone, win and run govt": Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

The Punjab CM was speaking on INDIA's seat-sharing strategy ...

PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks

PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks

Modi, it is learnt, advised ministers to refrain from speaki...

Jatinder Singh of NSUI elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

Ranmeekjot Kaur of Sath wins vice-president's post, Deepak G...


Cities

View All

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

15kg heroin seized as drug peddler nabbed in Amritsar

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Lawyers protest over tehsildar's 'misconduct'

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Jatinder Singh of NSUI elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

Chandigarh: AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Sanawar Montessori School celebrates Janmashtami with fervour

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on September 11

Five youths gang rape minor girl in Gurugram

Delhi: Singapore-bound Indian passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Double suicide in Jalandhar: 4 days on, kin refuse to cremate body

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Police cane-charge protesters outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured