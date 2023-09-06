Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on October 6

PTI

Mumbai, September 6

Rescue thriller “Mission Raniganj”, headlined by Akshay Kumar, will hit the screens on October 6.

The upcoming film is “inspired by a real-life incident at Raniganj coalfield and inspired from the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat’s coal mine rescue mission”, said the makers.

On Wednesday, the makers released the motion poster of “Mission Raniganj” with the tagline ‘The Great Bharat Rescue’ on social media. The title reveal of the Hindi movie comes amid the ongoing India-Bharat naming controversy.

According to a press release issued by production house Pooja Entertainment, “The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds”.

Akshay is set to play mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. A resident of Amritsar, Gill had received several awards for his act of bravery in 1989. He had volunteered and saved the lives of 64 people from a flooded mine in Raniganj area of West Bengal. Gill died in 2019 at the age of 80.

The actor also shared the motion poster on his official Instagram page.

“In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow,” Akshay wrote in the caption of his post.

Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpur also round out the cast of “Mission Raniganj”.

Tinu Suresh Desai, who helmed “Rustom” also starring Akshay, has directed the project.

#Akshay Kumar #Bharat #Mumbai