Akshay Kumar takes a dip in the holy Ganga as part of promotions for Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Samrat Prithviraj, which hits the screens on June 3. The actor, along with his co-star Manushi Chhillar and director Chandraprakash Diwedi, was in Varanasi on Monday for the film’s promotions. While the team did aarti, Akshay was seen taking a dive into the holy Ganga as well. Meanwhile, Akshay reveals that producer Aditya Chopra had invested two years on VFX to make the film a big screen spectacle. — TMS
