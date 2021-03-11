Akshay Kumar takes dip in Ganga, performs aarti with Manushi Chhillar during Samrat Prithviraj promotion

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

Ahead of the release of their film Samrat Prithviraj on June 3, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar reach Varanasi. The duo performed Ganga aarti on Monday and Akshay even took a dip in the holy river. Director Chandraprakash Diwedi was also present with the lead actors in Varanasi during Samrat Prithviraj promotion.

Both Akshay and Manushi shared photos and videos on their respective Instagram accounts. Manushi Chillar opted for a peach coloured salwar suit and tied her hair into a neat bun, Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, complimented her in a matching kurta pyjama. Both looked perfect for the occasion and mood. Akshay and Manushi captioned the photos, ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

Akshay also shared a video of himself taking a dip in the holy Ganga to complete his trip. There are visuals of the lead stars performing Ganga aarti. Har Har Mahadev track from their upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj can be heard in the background. In the caption, Akshay wrote, "Team #SamratPrithviraj in Varanasi yesterday. Film releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on a big screen near you on 3rd June."

Watch the video:

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty. The film marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita. The film also features, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in important roles.

