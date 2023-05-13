Akshay Kumar teams up with B Praak for another heartbreak song Kya Loge Tum

ANI

Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday announced his new music video collaboration with singer B Praak after the popular hit songs Filhaal and Filhaal 2. Titled Kya Loge Tum the song stars Akshay and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, the Ram Setu actor shared the first look poster of the song which he captioned, “The team of Filhall and Filhaal 2 returns with yet another heartbreak song, #KyaLogeTum. Get ready to let your emotions and tears flow. Song releasing on 15th May at 6 pm.”

Sung by B Praak, the song is written and composed by Jaani. In the first look poster, Akshay is seen in anger while holding Amyra by her hair, while she can be seen crying. The full song will be out on May 15. Soon after he shared the first look poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.