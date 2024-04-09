Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff pray at Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir before ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ release

Mumbai, April 9
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently in Abu Dhabi to promote their upcoming action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, have sought blessings at the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir.
It is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi in UAE. The temple constructed and run by the BAPS was inaugurated on February 14.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to social media, Akshay shared a video, wherein he can be seen wearing a white kurta with black motifs on it and paired with black trousers. Tiger is sporting a green kurta and beige coloured pants.
The duo is seen joining hands and touching the feet of the temple’s priest. The actors are having an interaction with the priest and taking a round of the temple.
Akshay and Tiger are also seen doing aarti inside the temple.
The post is captioned as, ‘Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience.’
Akshay also extended warm greetings for Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.
‘May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones,’ he added.
Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.
The film will be released in theatres on April 11.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED
‘Courts are concerned with constitutional morality and not p...
Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP
The move came almost a month after his son Brijender Singh j...
Maharashtra Opposition's Lok Sabha deal sealed: Uddhav Thackeray gets major chunk of 21 seats
The Congress will contest 17 seats and the NCP (SP) 10
Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton
Reports say an altercation occurred at the construction site...