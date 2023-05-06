 Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff-Prithiviraj Sukumaran's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' blocks Eid 2024 : The Tribune India

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff-Prithiviraj Sukumaran's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' blocks Eid 2024

The movie is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Vashu Bhagnani

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff-Prithiviraj Sukumaran's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' blocks Eid 2024

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'



IANS

Mumbai, May 6

Actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been locked for Eid, 2024 release.

The makers of the action-entertainer have announced the release date. Pooja Entertainment released a BTS image which gives a glimpse into the film.

Akshay and Tiger also took to their Instagram accounts and shared an exclusive BTS image which gives a sneak-peek into a camaraderie to one of the high-octane action sequences of the film.

Producer-Actor Jackky Bhagnani shared: "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of our most ambitious projects and it has been a dream come true to work with three legends in their own rights-Akshay Sir, Prithviraj and Tiger. Their captivating screen energy amalgamated with world class action sequences along with entertainment, will blow away people's mind. We can't wait for the audiences to witness this grand spectacle in the theatres on Eid 2024." The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh added: "The camaraderie between Akshay Sir & Tiger will captivate the audiences with their enigmatic screen presence, undeterred energy and high-octane action sequences woven magically together by Ali ." Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared: "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience."

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ film, written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to release on EID, 2024 in five languages.

#akshay kumar #Bade Miyan Chote Miyan #Prithiviraj Sukumaran #tiger shroff

