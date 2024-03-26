Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff ‘rise’ to ‘save the world’ in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ trailer

Mumbai, March 26
Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are seen giving it all to save the world from a deadly weapon and a nasty masked antagonist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.
The over three-minute-long trailer begins with the introduction of the “dushman”, who does not have a name, identity or face but has only one goal “revenge”.
The villain steals a weapon, which Ronit Bose Roy’s character describes as the “most powerful and dangerous weapon ever to be made”.
Prithviraj gives three days to be stopped. Ronit is then heard saying: “If we have to stop this psychopath, then we need two bigger psychos than him.”
Akshay and Tiger are introduced into the trailer with the ‘Baaghi’ star mouthing: “Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum.” Akshay adds: “Bach ke rehna humse. Hindustan hai hum.”
The next moment is all about high octane action, powerful punches, adrenaline rushing scenes, dollops of humour and picturesque locales of Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan.
Actresses Manushi Chillar and Alaya F play undercover asset and an IT specialist, who join the two actors on the mission.
A glimpse of actress Sonakshi Sinha is also seen. The trailer ends with the two stars engaging in a fight. Ahead of the fight, Akshay is heard saying: “Hum dono purane dost hai.”
Tiger chimes in saying: “Ek doosre ke liye jaan de bhi sakte hai,” to which Akshay adds: “Aur ek doosre ki jaan le bhi sakte hai.”
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is all set to release on April 10.
