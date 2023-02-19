Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff wrap first schedule of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

PTI

Mumbai, February 19

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Sunday said his team, including lead stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, have finished filming the first schedule of their upcoming movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”.

The film, billed as an action spectacle, features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

Zafar announced the schedule wrap on Twitter and said the team will fly to Scotland for further shoot.

“First Big Schedule wrap of #BMCM in India. Let’s gear up for Scotland,” the filmmaker wrote.

Kumar and Shroff started filming for the project last month.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani via their banner Pooja Entertainment.

“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” is scheduled to be released this year on Christmas.

#Akshay Kumar #Mumbai #Social Media #Twitter