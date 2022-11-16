Akshay Kumar to play coal mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in upcoming biopic

Mumbai, November 16
Keeping up with his practice of shooting and announcing films one after the other, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to headline yet another film, a biopic.
The biopic is on mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj of West Bengal in 1989.
Raniganj coal mine, India's first coal mine, was nationalised in 1974 and acquired by the Coal Mines Authority of India.
The film, touted to be India's first coal mine rescue film, will see Akshay Kumar playing the lead role. The film will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who has earlier worked with Akshay Kumar on the National Award winning film 'Rustom'.
On Wednesday, the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi commemorated Gill on Twitter: "Remembering Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji for his heroic role in rescuing 65 workers from a flooded coal mine, in 1989. We are proud of our #CoalWarriors who battle everyday against the odds to assure India's energy security."
Remembering Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji for his heroic role in rescuing 65 workers from a flooded coal mine, in 1989.— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 16, 2022
We are proud of our #CoalWarriors who battle everyday against the odds to assure India's energy security.
Replying to the Union Minister, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad ji, for recalling India's first coal mine rescue mission - this day 33yrs ago. #SardarJaswantSinghGill (It's an honour for me to portray Jaswant Singh Gill in my upcoming film). It's a story like no other! @easterncoal."
Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad ji, for recalling India’s first coal mine rescue mission - this day 33yrs ago.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 16, 2022
मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं #SardarJaswantSinghGill जी का किरदार अपनी फ़िल्म में निभा रहा हूँ. It’s a story like no other!@easterncoal
Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the untitled edge-of-the-seat rescue drama is scheduled to release in 2023. IANS
