Akshay Kumar to start shooting for 'Housefull 5' in January 2024

Mumbai, November 8

Loved watching 'Housefull' franchise? If yes, then there's an update for you all. As per a source, Akshay is expected to start shooting for the fifth installement from January 15, 2024 in London. Starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh along with other actors, the film is all set to be released during Diwali in 2024.

In June this year, Akshay announced the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a poster of 'Housefull 5' captioning it, "Get ready for FIVE times the madness!. Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani.

See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!" 'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five installments.The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani.

The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in the 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

The fifth part will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing it.

